Downtown Sidney businesses are doing things a little differently on Thursday, July 29. Many local businesses will be open for extended hours for an event hosted by the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. Participating retailers will be open from 6-9 p.m. with special offers for those who choose to purchase a VIP pass.
While the event is open to all businesses, Chamber Director Kali Godfrey said the primary focus was on retail businesses but several other businesses have also chose to participate. “We’ve focused on retail for the purposes of the after hours shopping, however we have some pretty creative entrepreneurs.”
Godfrey also said a business was not necessary. “We’ve also opened some space up for pop-up shops. Pop-up shops are usually used for businesses without a store front or businesses that want to be closer to the action downtown, but we also have some clubs, nonprofits and other organizations setting up in this area,” said Godfrey.
All a business needs to do is contact the Sidney Chamber and they will do their part to promote their participation. There is a $20 charge for the pop-up shops.
This event is open to all at no charge but attendees can purchase a pass to evaluate a customer to a “VIP.” Ticket holders will receive a meal from Reynolds Market and the VIP shopping experience. “The VIP shopping experience is pretty fabulous,” said Godfrey “The ticket holders are offered exclusive sales and often receive a little refreshment or freebee at each store.”
Tickets will be available downtown at the chamber stand, located near the entertainment on 2nd St. SE. Shoppers can buy tickets in advance by calling the chamber at 406-433-1916.
Godfrey also said this was planned as a family friendly event.