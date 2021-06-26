Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, is bringing Cymbeline to Sidney.
The performance will be held Friday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney. The event is free to the public and is sponsored locally by MonDak Heritage Center, Best Western Prairie Inn & Suites, Blue Rock Distributing and Footers. Many other businesses and individual donors also contributed to bring MSIP to Sidney. Look for their names in the performance’s program.
“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking towards our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live free professional theatre. Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own.” – Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.
Performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on grants, corporate sponsorships and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.
“Without question, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and MSU’s College of Arts & Architecture is proud that our very own Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be back on the road this summer.” – Dr. Royce W. Smith, Dean, College of Arts & Architecture.
For more information about the performance in Sidney call 406-433-3500.