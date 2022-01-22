Sheet Pan Nachos with Chipotle Sauce

Step 1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Make meat mixture: Cook ground beef with onion until meat is well browned and reaches an internal temperature of 160 F. Drain excess fat. If you like crisp onions, add them after cooking the meat. Add remaining meat mixture ingredients.
Meat Mixture
1 pound 90 to 93% lean ground beef, cooked
1 cup onion, chopped
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
Step 2. Cover a sheet pan with aluminum foil and add 13 ounces of corn tortilla chips.
Step 3. Prepare toppings.
1 cup Roma tomatoes, diced (or substitute favorite ripe tomato)
1/2 cup green onion tips, diced
1 cup yellow bell pepper, diced
1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
2 cups nonfat mozzarella, shredded (or other cheese)
Step 4. Prepare sauce.
1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plain, nonfat
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1-2 tablespoons canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, diced (available in Mexican food aisle in some stores) or substitute picante sauce or salsa
Distribute the meat mixture evenly over the chips, then top with tomatoes, other toppings and cheese. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove nachos from oven and top with the yogurt sauce.
Makes 12 servings, about 1 cup per serving. Each serving has 320 calories, 13 grams (g) fat, 21 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber and 420 milligrams sodium.
This recipe is courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.