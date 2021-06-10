The public is invited to a parade on Saturday at 1 p.m. in downtown Sidney. The Richland Shrine-Mason Ceremonial Parade is celebrating the initiation of 10 new Shriners from eastern Montana.
The Al-Bedoo Oriental Band from Billings will perform along with the Sidney Community Brass Band. Numerous Shrine clubs from the surrounding area will also be participating in the parade.
"The Richland Shrine-Mason Club is excited to bring the ceremonial parade to Sidney for the second time in the past five years," said Richldand Shrine Club Secretary Graig Averett.
According to the press release, the local Shrine Club works year-round to raise funds to help support the 22 hospitals and clinics in the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The group also works diligently to raise funds for the travel fund, which helps families from Richland County and eastern Montana cover the expenses for gas, lodging and food when traveling to the Shriners Hospital in Spokane, Washington, which serves the local area.
The press release also stated up to a dozen children from the surrounding area could be in various stages of care in the Shriners hospital system, including screening, diagnosis, pre-surgery, post-surgery and rehab.
All care at any Shriners children's hospital is provided regardless of ability of the family to pay. The organization provides more than $1 million in free medical care each and every day.
To make donations, contact Craig Averett at 406-488-1692.