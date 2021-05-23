Downtown Sidney businesses are doing things a little differently this Thursday. Many local businesses will be open for extended hours for an event hosted by the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. Participating retailers will be open from 6-9 p.m. with special offers for those who choose to purchase a VIP pass.
While the event is open to all businesses, Chamber Director Kali Godfrey said the primary focus was on retail businesses but several other businesses have also chose to participate. “We’ve focused on retail for the purposes of the after hours shopping, however we have some pretty creative entrepreneurs. For example, Michelle Frank of Esprit Health Clinic and Day Spa is offering consults on several of her services for our VIP ticket holders for free by appointment.”
Godfrey also said a business was not necessary. “We’ve also opened some space up for pop-up shops. Pop-up shops are usually used for businesses without a store front or businesses that want to be closer to the action downtown, but we also have some clubs, nonprofits and other organizations setting up in this area,” said Godfrey.
All a business needs to do is contact the Sidney Chamber and they will do their part to promote their participation. There is a $20 charge for the pop-up shops.
This event is open to all at no charge but attendees can purchase a pass to evaluate a customer to a “VIP.” Ticket holders will receive a meal from our participating local restaurants, a chance to win a very diverse gift basket growing to a value over $700 (including $400 in gift cards) and the VIP shopping experience. “The VIP shopping experience is pretty fabulous,” said Godfrey “The ticket holders are offered exclusive sales and often receive a little refreshment or freebee at each store.”
Tickets will be available downtown at the chamber stand, located near the entertainment on 2nd St. SE. Shoppers can buy tickets in advance by calling the chamber at 406.433.1916.
There are currently have nine downtown retail businesses participating and seven pop-up shops. As mentioned earlier, it’s mostly retail but there will also be healthcare providers, banks, collectors, home-made foods/goods and clubs. “I think it’s getting pretty diverse,” said Godfrey.
Godfrey also said this was planned as a family friendly event.
The event will also feature music by The Relics and Yellowstone Bank will be providing a little competition via corn hole boards.
Even if it’s a hassle to bring kids into stores, she encourages families to come downtown
According to Godfrey, The Parlor (formerly Nuttin Better) is also set to open on Thursday, so it will be a great day to grab a cone and stroll around Sidney.
Godfrey also said Off The Clock is a pilot project that has had a lot of success in other communities. The goal is to host something very similar at least monthly for the community to enjoy. Future OTC plans will be based on the attendance and making sure there’s a return on investment for the businesses. That being said, Godfrey encourages everyone to come out and support local businesses while having a little fun at the same time.