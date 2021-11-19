With the holiday season quickly (really quickly) approaching, the staff at the Sidney Herald would like to let our subscribers and advertisers know of our hours.
Our office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Our office will reopen on Friday, Nov. 26 with normal business hours. The Sunday, Nov. 28 edition of the Sidney Herald will be delivered as normal.
All editorial deadlines will remain the same.
Our office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas. Our office will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27 with normal business hours. Due to the U.S. Post Office being closed on Saturday, the Sunday, Dec. 26 edition of the Sidney Herald will be delivered on Friday, Dec. 24.
Editorial content, including calendar events, photos, etc. for Sunday’s Sidney Herald must be received by close of business on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Advertising deadlines will also be moved to Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Our office will be closed on Friday, Jan. 31 in observance of New Years Day. Our office will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3 with normal business hours. Due to the U.S. Post Office being closed on Saturday, the Sunday, Jan. 2 edition of the Sidney Herald will be delivered on Friday, Dec. 31.
Editorial content, including calendar events, photos, etc. for Sunday’s Sidney Herald must be received by close of business on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Also in advertising, the deadline for the Last minute Gift Guide is Dec. 9 and the advertising deadline for Letters to Santa is Dec. 10.
Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with the above exceptions.