The Sidney Lions Club will celebrate its 50th Anniversary on Saturday, May 15 at the Sidney Elks Lodge.
Since the club’s chartering in 1971, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community such as Adopt-a-Highway, Christmas wreath, Flags for First Graders, Lions Trap Shoot fundraiser for scholarships, Meals-on-Wheels, mint sales, Peace Poster, People Movers, the Richland County Fair & Rodeo, the pie social at Crestwood and the Lodge, the youth track meet, sight screenings and many more.
Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to scholarships, flood victims, Camp Mak-A-Dream, Richland County Food Bank, area schools, local non-profits and many, many, more.
The Sidney Lions Club is currently planning the youth track meet on May 10 and Lions Trap Shoot on June 27.
According to Raymond Carlson, 2020-2021 Club President, “We are proud of our club’s 50 years of service to the community. The Lion club members thank everyone who contributes to this important work. You are truly helping Lions make a difference in our community.”
To celebrate this milestone, the club will host a 50th Anniversary celebration at the Sidney Elks Lodge on Saturday, May 15. Social hour will start at 5 p.m. with a prime rib dinner and program to follow. The event will feature live music from the Relics starting at 8 p.m. and is open to the public. Groovy Retro Threads are encouraged.
Tickets are available to all past, present, and future Lions on EventBrite by visiting sidneylionsclub50th.eventbrite.com.
The Sidney Lions Club has 62 members and meets on the second and fourth Mondays at noon at the Sidney Moose Lodge.
Lions Clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Sidney Lions Club, please contact us at sidney.lions.club@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at Sidney Lions Club.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.