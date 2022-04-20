Sidney native Carol Hartman has an exhibit titled “Montana Dirt” opening April 22 and running through June 2 at the Waterworks Art Museum in Miles City. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, April 22 from 4-7 p.m. The exhibit will be open during the Western Art Roundup “Bucking Horse Sale” days.
According to a press release, “Preserving history’s effect upon the West inspires the expressiveness found in Hartman’s oil paintings. Throughout her life, she has cherished hearing stories from early Montana settlers. Bringing that past to life as it appears in this “moment in time” allows others to appreciate and honor their own past as well.”
Hartman said the taste, the touch, the sounds, the smells and the sights of her surroundings, along with the rich history of the land and its people form the basis of her large finger paintings on baltic birch. “We are but passing pages in the history of this land,” said Hartman.
Born and raised in Sidney, Montana, she received formal art training from Montana State University Bozeman and California State University Fresno. After teaching at California State University Fresno and exhibiting both nationally and internationally for many years, Hartman relocated back to Montana in 2009 to paint full time.
Hartman has spent the last few years searching for the various unique sites depicting overland trails, homesteading, and river trails of people migrating west in America. Her camper trailer has been retrofitted as a “traveling art studio” allowing her to camp next to exciting significant views, wake up early in the morning, and paint incredible sunlight shining on that landscape. If you see a small RV Trailer, with “Painters on the Fly” written on it, traveling along the Missouri River and the Oregon Trail, it just might be her.
You can reach Hartman at carol@carolhartman.biz, on Facebook @Carol.Hartman.artist and on Instagram @montana_carol.hartman