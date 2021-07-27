Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Sidney are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
The 4th annual Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Montana Chapter, will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Central Park. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Nick Kallem — Walk Chair/Montana Chapter Board Member.
The Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community, and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention.
Speakers at the Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk will include Dr. Charles Anthony and Jem Pulver.
“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”
Local sponsors for the Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk include Reynolds Market, Edward Jones, Sidney Health Center, Oneok, Boss Office Products and Stockman Bank. Statewide Sponsors include Sisters of Charity Leavenworth, Frontier Psychiatry, Winds of Change and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.