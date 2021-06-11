The Sidney-Richland County Library will kick off the summer reading program this week.
The Kick-Off Party will be held June 14 for the summer reading program. There will be stations for crafts, puzzles and snacks as well as an outdoor activity course. There will be people at the kick-off party who will help patrons to sign up for READSquared. READSquared offers a way for participants to track what they are reading without having to turn in log books of any kind at the library.
Participants will have the choice to keep track of their reading minutes either online at http://srclmt.readsquared.com/ or via the dedicated READSquared app. Read what you want, when you want. Summer is a busy and fun time, often filled with camps and vacations with family. Everyone can keep track of their reading minutes and not miss out on anything. As you record minutes you’ll unlock mini games and missions for even more fun. There will also be tons of online and in-person activities and you can keep track of it all in the calendar portion of the app. Each activity will be an additional way to earn points in READSquared.
Online Adventures!The Sidney-Richland County Library has partnered with Page Turner Adventures this year to offer fantastic online shows. Every week there will be 5 performances; Show Day, Craft Day (free craft kits can be picked up at the library), Author Interview, Guest Performer, and Mash Up Day. The Library will host an additional live program on Wednesdays at 2 p.m., BINGO Bonanza.
In-Person Adventures!The staff also hopes to see everyone visit the library and so will offer several different programs each week.
- One Mondays all ages are welcome to read their favorite book in the Library during Books and Bites.
Hang out, eat snack and read your favorite book from 3pm to 5pm.
- Tuesdays are for teens with Teen Time from 4pm to 5pm
- Thursdays will be the day for elementary age kids. Elementary Extravaganza will take place from 4-5 p.m.
- Friday will be Sensational Storytime at 10:30 a.m.
Don’t forget the prizes. The Sidney-Richland County Summer Reading Program is open to all ages. Once you keep track of all your earned points in READSquared you will have the chance to use the points to “purchase” raffle tickets towards prizes in your age group. To view the prize guides go to http://richland.org/772/Summer-Reading-Program