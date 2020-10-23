In honor of Veterans Day, Montana State University will host an interactive virtual training with Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Quinn, the commander of the Montana National Guard in a virtual event set for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Quinn will discuss “strengthening your leadership while being exceedingly human” with Carmen McSpadden, director of the MSU Leadership Institute. The event is free and open to the public.
“We are grateful to learn from Maj. Gen. Quinn, a compassionate leader who displays emotional strength with vulnerability during these trying times,” McSpadden said.
Quinn has been deeply involved in Montana’s COVID-19 response. In April, the Montana Army and Air National Guard deployed guardsmen activated by Gov. Steve Bullock around the state to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. He also serves as director of the state’s Department of Military Affairs, where is he is responsible for making Army and Air National Guard military forces ready for worldwide deployment. Quinn serves on the governor’s cabinet as the principal military adviser and is responsible to the governor for state disaster and emergency management, homeland security, veteran affairs, counter-drug support to civilian law enforcement and more. He is a veteran of both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Registration is required for this event and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/GeneralQuinnatMSU.
This one-hour event is presented by the MSU Leadership Institute and in partnership with the MSU Veteran Services and the Veteran Support Center. It is sponsored by the Office of the Provost, Associated Students of MSU, Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, the Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success, Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering and the MSU Leadership Fellows Program.
For more information, contact MSU Leadership Institute at 406-994-7275 or visit montana.edu/leadership, facebook.com/MSULeadershipInstitute or instagram.com/msuleadershipinstitute.