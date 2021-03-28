The Boys & Girls Club of Richland County is excited to be able to host the 2021 Out of the Gate Kentucky Derby Gala live this year.
The gala will take place on Saturday, April 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. The VIP Sponsorship Table pre-event will begin at 5 p.m. with doors open at 4:45 p.m.
After the 2020 event was forced to go virtual, organizers are ready to once again offer a live event. “We are excited to bring the gala back live,” said club CEO Elaine Stedman.
Stedman said while the event will be live, organizers are taking some precautions. “We want to get back to as close to normal as possible but we we are being careful at the same time. We are using some protocols to make it as safe as possible.”
Some of the protocols include:
The ability to bid on items remotely. Items are being placed online and those interested in bidding on those items will not have to wait until the event to place their bids.
During the event, attendees will also be able to bid on silent auction items using their cell phone.
Those attending will have assigned seating, and
The meal will be served so no one has to stand in line for food.
Masks are not required but are recommended, as well as social distancing.
Along with the live and silent auction, the gala will also feature the popular interactive horse racing.
The 2021 gala features a ton of auction items, with everything from wine to massage to LEGOs to artisan items. Those visiting the site will also have the opportunity to donate to a number of the group’s projects, including their newest one — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Those interested can view these items at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:epjyTzAnvBE/e/f0X/i/
Tickets are available online at BGCDerby21.givesmart.com or by texting BGCDerby21 to 76278. Tickets may also be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club office during normal business hours.