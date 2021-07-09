If you’ve got a few hours to spare and love the arts, the Monday Heritage Center may have what you’re looking for. The heritage center is looking for volunteers to fill a number of roles.
Some of the positions needed to be filled include:
Saturday sitters, who greet guests, tell them about the current shows and events going on, and make sales in the gift shop.
Collections work. Volunteers will help with cataloging the collection, photographing each item, researching when the item was received and who provided the item. The information will then be entered into the museum’s database.
Educational assistance- These volunteers will help with art camps and class prepping.
Art Show Assistant- Art show assistance help with hanging or taking down art shows and also assist with developing small popup shows with MonDak’s photos and artifacts.
Newsletters and mailings help- This person will assist with the folding and labeling of newsletters and additional mailings.
There are no maximum or minimum hours required for these positions. Participants should be 18-years-old or older.
While there are no “contracts” or requirements for how long one must volunteer, some have found it very rewarding and have done so for more than a quarter-century. Bill Forrester, who has been serving on the board for 26 years, is one of those people. Bill has not only served as a board member but a handyman as well.
Ramona Raffaell had been a volunteer for over 25 years as well, working in the research library five days a week for at least six hours per day right up until her passing in 2016.
The museum has additional volunteers, some who have been there for a couple of months up to many years.
The board of directors are all volunteers as well. They not only serve on the board but also assist with special event planning and then work the events.