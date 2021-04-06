The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
Glen Disque from Montana Registered Apprenticeship will provide information on the Apprenticeship program and how it can assist Montana Employers. Disque is a Registered Apprenticeship Specialist responsible for helping businesses develop training programs for the Eastern portion of Montana and providing oversight for current apprenticeship sponsors.
During the webinar, employers will learn how Registered Apprenticeship can assist Montana employers create apprenticeships that can produce the next generation of viable, marketable skilled workers in our state. By developing an employer-specific in-house apprenticeship training program, employers will be able to provide on-the-job training with job specific related instruction tailored to the business needs. Apprenticeships are customizable and completely under the control of the employer; Montana Apprenticeship’s function is one of registration and guidance.
When businesses train employees through the Montana Registered Apprenticeship program, they are empowering them to grow skills and have a life-long career with the company. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that 91% of apprentices that complete an apprenticeship are still employed nine months later.
In addition, employers will learn how their business may qualify for tax credits as a Montana Registered Apprenticeship sponsor.
Registration is required for each webinar. Employers wanting to register can call Job Service Sidney at 406-433-1204 and a link can be emailed. The registration link can also be found on Job Service Sidney’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jobservicesidney.