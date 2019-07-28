1Faith Chapel Sidney Summer BBQ #3, 34461 CR-112, Savage, Tuesday, July 30, 6 — 8 p.m. Join for four Tuesdays this summer to relax, eat good food, and connect with new and old friends. The grill will be supplied — all you need to do is bring a meat you want cooked for you and a side dish to share with others. Bring the family and invite a friend. You won’t want to miss this time together.
2Hunter education orientation, Monday, July 29, 6 p.m., Richland County Extension office. Online registration is at https://register-ed.com/events/view/131521. No late registration, class is limited to 75 people. If under 18, a parent or guardian must be present at orientation. Must be 10 years old by orientation date to register. Contact Larry Christensen at (406) 489-0589, Ron Sorenson at (406) 488-7664 or Jim Miller at (406) 489-1653.
3Richland County Fair and Rodeo begins Wednesday, July 31. Event Center opens at 11 a.m. daily, fair office opens at 10 a.m. daily. Carnival begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m., and 1 p.m. Saturday. Rodeo runs Thursday and Friday night and Saturday is the concert, with Randy Houser opening for Sara Evans.
4Are fair crowds too much for you? Try the Summer Campfire Program: “How Photography Changed My Life,” with Nathan Satran, Makoshika State Park, 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.
5Summer Art Camp, ages 2-4, MonDak Heritage Center, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m, Tuesday through Friday. To sign up, stop by the heritage center or call 406-433-3500.