The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has rolled out the theme for its upcoming 2020 Parade of Lights, and it will be for a Small Town Christmas.
The parade of lights is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and will, for the most part, use the same route as last year. One change will be that it will end at the IGA parking lot.
Businesses that have floats will likely be asked not to throw candy this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Sidney City Council minutes discussing the event.
Sidney City Councilmen unanimously approved the route for the parade at the most recent city council meeting.
Christmas Cash and the Big Bucks Program, meanwhile, have already started as of Nov. 1, with ONEOK once again pledging to serve as a sponsor for Christmas cash.
Participating banks for Chamber Bucks and Big Bucks are Stockman Bank, Richland Federal Credit Union, and Yellowstone Bank.
A complete list of participating businesses for each program is available on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook Page.
New to the holiday festivities this year will be a “Winter Light Up” Christmas lights contest for businesses, residential homes, and nonprofits. Tri-County Implement is sponsoring this along with Seitz insurance.
More details will be posted soon on registration for the new event. Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is on Facebook @SidneyMTChamber.