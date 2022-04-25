The Fairview Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Trades Persons Fair from 9-11 a.m. at Fairview High School. Trades people such as plumbers, electricians, equipment operators and more are in high demand.
According to Ray Trumpower, “The Fairview chamber tries to promote local businesses. We felt we were not doing enough for our trades persons. Retail is easy to help. Tradespersons are trickier and we wanted to promote trades as a good alternative to college. We first came up with this before COVID and have talked about it for two years.”
According to the chamber’s post, the tech industry is always looking for employees. The fair is an attempt to connect students with local businesses that can best explain the rewards of a career in those fields.
When asked how many trades representatives were expected at the event, Trumpower said, “Thats something you cant anticipate but we think we have several programs such as apprentices and trades schools coming.”
The Trades Persons Fair is also designed as a job fair where people seeking work can connect with businesses looking to hire.
Trumpower said there was a lot to gain for those who choose to attend.
“Maybe a summer job. Maybe a customer having an air conditioner or automatic sprinkler put in. We also have a Virtual Reality setup coming that will allow youth to actually experience jobs,” he said.
The Trades Person Fair is not just for job seekers. It is also designed to put those who need their services in touch with those who can provide them.
“There are far more businesses in Fairview than most people realize so the public is encouraged to attend the fair and meet the people who could fix a plumbing or electrical problem, or whatever they may need,” said Trumpower.
Spaces are free but limited.
Anyone wishing to showcase their business and connect with students and potential customers may call Chamber president Ray Trumpower at 406-489-2624 or email him at trumpwer@midrivers.com.