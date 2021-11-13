The Northeastern Arts Network 2021-22 Big Sky Concert Series continues in Sidney this Friday night with Twin Kennedy.
The two ladies are identical twins, best friends, singers, songwriters, string players, educators, producers, entrepreneurs, travel buddies, small town sisters and big dreamers. With Carli on guitar and vocals, and Julie on fiddle and vocals, these twins have been described as “100% made for the stage and made to entertain.” These petite powerhouses will fill your soul with joy and warmth through their seamless harmonies and heartfelt songwriting.
The sisters are originally from Powell River, BC but now call Nashville home. With years of classical training, including their Bachelor’s Degrees in Music Performance from the University of Victoria, the sisters have found their home in country music, thus the move to the home of country music. They crisscrosses the continent multiple times a year, receiving standing ovations everywhere they go and their current project “Wise Woman — The Show” has been featured on CMT and SiriusXM and their current single is currently playing on SiriusXM CBC Country.
This concert will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center at 7 p.m. Season tickets and individual event tickets can be purchased at the door. Ticket prices are: season tickets- Adults $50, Senior $45, Students $35 and Family $100. At the door- Adults $15, Senior $13, Student $10.
For concert information contact Leann/MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500, Jill Wagner 406-489-4304, or Candy Markwald 406-488-4155.
The Big Sky Series is made possible in part by the Montana Performing Arts Consortium Presenter Development Program which is supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, Montana Arts Council, legislative grant from Montana’s Cultural Trust, and WESTAF.