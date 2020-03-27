Sidney Chamber postpones Brew Fest: The Bakken Brew Fest, originally scheduled for April 11, 2020, has been postponed because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.
High school spring activities suspended indefinitely: The MHSA Executive Board indefinitely suspended all MHSA spring activities until further notice. This includes practices and contests/meet/festivals.
Fish Fry Fridays cancelled because of coronavirus: The Sidney Knights of Columbus has cancelled its Fish Fry Fridays events as a precaution due to the coronavirus including the event scheduled for April 3.
Indoor Fun Fly and Static Air Show: Scheduled for Sunday, March 29, 2020, this air show is cancelled by the Sidney Plane Folks.
Leadership Class Graduation: The Sidney Chamber Leadership Task Force has decided to postpone the ceremony that was scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Sidney Moose Lodge: All activities are closed and canceled indefinitely due to the coronavirus.
Communities in Action Corps Career Seminars: Projected to begin April 2 at the Richland County Library are postponed until a later date following state and national recommendations due to COVID-19. Contact Samantha Boshoff at 206-697-1961; or sboshoff@richland.org.