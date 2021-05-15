The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is looking for volunteers for the following events:
Eastern C. Divisional Track Meet: Thursday, May 20
The chamber is specifically looking for volunteers to take money for admission at three gates for this tournament. Each gate will have a pair of volunteers. The first shift is 9-11:30 a.m. and the second is 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drinks will be provided and it’s looking like a great day to get a farmers tan.
Jr. High State Rodeo Finals: Thursday — Sunday, May 27 — May 30
There are many volunteer spots that need to be filled for this. Specific tasks include: taking gate and directing contestants around the fairgrounds. They’re also looking for a notary to help out with the final event from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
Sunrise Festival of the Arts – June 12, 2021
Again, many different volunteer jobs and shifts available for Sunrise Festival of the Arts. Remember, this year it’s being hosted downtown on June 12. The chamber is looking for people to help out in the chamber’s food truck, help set up and tear down, runners throughout the day and especially people who are Safe Serve Certified that can help us sell beer during the street dance (7 p.m.-midnight). There will be some volunteers selling beer tickets and others actually handing out the beer (similar to the beer garden set up at the fair.).