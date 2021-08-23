CALENDAR CLIP ART

The Sidney Herald is looking for photo submissions for their annual calendar.

The guidelines are pretty simple:

The deadline to submit a photo is Thursday, Sept. 2.

It’s not a contest, other than we will select the best photos to represent each month of the year in 2022.

Multiple photos may be submitted.

Because it is a calendar, the photo needs to be landscape oriented.

Both color and black & white photos may be submitted.

There is no central theme. Staff members will simply choose the best photo for each month.

Submissions are online at http://sidneyherald.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Calendar-2022/

Good luck and we look forward to seeing your submission in the 2022 Sidney Herald Calendar!

