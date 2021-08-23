We're looking for your photos Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Sidney Herald is looking for photo submissions for their annual calendar.The guidelines are pretty simple:The deadline to submit a photo is Thursday, Sept. 2.It’s not a contest, other than we will select the best photos to represent each month of the year in 2022.Multiple photos may be submitted.Because it is a calendar, the photo needs to be landscape oriented.Both color and black & white photos may be submitted.There is no central theme. Staff members will simply choose the best photo for each month.Submissions are online at http://sidneyherald.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Calendar-2022/Good luck and we look forward to seeing your submission in the 2022 Sidney Herald Calendar! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Submission Sidney Herald Calendar Staff Member Guideline Theme Good Luck Load comments