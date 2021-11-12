The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled for Thursday, November 18 at 10 a.m. The topic of this session will be “What is On the Job Training?” presented by Shellie DeLeo, Workforce Consultant with the Job Service Libby.
On the Job Training (OJT) is a ‘hire first, train on the job’ strategy. Clients who successfully complete the OJT period are subsequently retained in permanent employment. On the Job Training can benefit employers in many ways including:
Allows the employer to train according to the needs of their specific organization
The employer can be reimbursed 50 to 75% of the employee’s wages during the allowed training period of up to 6 months
It can reduce the extraordinary costs of hiring and training.
Ms. DeLeo will also review how OJT can benefit the employee:
Provides an opportunity to learn new skills while earning an immediate income.
Employees learn procedures appropriate to a specific employer
Employees can utilize transferable skills while learning new ones.
Ms. DeLeo was originally hired in 1993 at Job Service Libby as an Employment Assistant and later worked as an Unemployment Insurance Representative. She was re-hired in 2008 as a Workforce Consultant. She provides a full range of business services to local employers as well as working closely with job seekers to assist them in reaching their career goals. She enjoys planning special interest conferences, meetings, and other social activities in her business and personal circles. She completed the IAWP Workforce Professional Development Program earning the title of Certified Workforce Professional and is the current Montana Chapter President of the International Association of Workforce Professionals.
Eastern Montana Business Webinars is brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point. The next presentation will take place January 20, 2022.
Here is the link to the recording from the Montana Unemployment Division-State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) presented by BreAnn Miller: https://tinyurl.com/fr2zzrxn