The Williston Police Department will host its 2022 Spring Impound Auction on Monday, April 25 at the city impound lot located on the corner of 6th Street East and 8th Avenue East.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the auction beginning at 10 a.m. This event is free.
A total of 39 vehicles, including trailers and bicycles are available.
View the full list of vehicles on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WillistonNDPD) and at www.cityofwilliston.com. Please note that the list of vehicles is subject to change.
Inventory includes former evidence vehicles, vehicles from accidents and hit and runs and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles range from the 1980s through 2015.
Auction goers are asked to bring their ID to receive a bid number upon entry and to be respectful of surrounding businesses when parking to attend the auction.
Individuals that purchase a vehicle will receive a receipt of purchase and must present this receipt to move any vehicle(s) from the lot.
Any purchased vehicles must be out of the impound lot by Friday, April 29 at 4 p.m. There will be a $5 daily fee to move any vehicles out of the lot following this date.
All vehicles are sold as is. Individuals are responsible for driving or towing the vehicle(s) from the lot.
Individuals will be notified if the vehicle(s) has keys.
One week following the auction, bills of sale will be mailed or can be picked up at the Williston Police Department located at 223 East Broadway, Suite 201.
For more information, please visit www.cityofwilliston.com, call 701-577-8100 or stop by 22 East Broadway, Williston, North Dakota.