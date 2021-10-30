After going virtual last year, the Wine & Food Festival is back to an in-person format and the committee is ready to host wine lovers, foodies and art collectors. The 2021 Wine & Food Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at the Richland County Event Center located at the fairgrounds in Sidney.
As an added bonus, Nashville recording artist Josh Kehr will entertain the crowd. It will be an acoustic set featuring him and his guitar.
The night begins at 6 p.m. for VIP guests. Upon being seated, they can begin to enjoy a charcuterie board of meats and cheeses, followed by a four course sampling of smoked buffalo rib eye, fire braised chicken with white sauce, pan fried lemon garlic scallops, and caramelized brussel sprouts. This selection will be prepared by Sidney Health Center’s Chef Richard St. Germain with the assistance of Pam Radke. Several other food service employees and volunteers will also be lending a hand to make this experience a memorable one for VIP guests.
At 7 p.m., all general admission guests arrive to take in the aroma of comfort foods and new wines just waiting to be tasted. A community table will be down the center of the event space where old friends and new congregate to catch up on life events or share favorite samplings of the evening.
The artistry of the community is showcased in the silent online-auction for all to bid on. Painters, wood carvers, craftsmen and craftswomen share their talent every year. These works of art are made with love and pride and it shows. To join the online auction from any location, text ART to 88793.
This event is one no one will want to miss. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Foundation for Community Care, located at 221 2nd Street NW in Sidney; call 406-488-2273, or go online at www.foundationforcommunitycare.org. Attendance is limited to those 21 and older.
All proceeds help ensure access to excellent, lifelong healthcare services for the community.
This event could not be possible without the generosity of local restaurants, artists, sponsors, and Blue Rock Distributing who have supported this event for 28 years.