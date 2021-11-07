A capacity crowd of venders and shoppers is expected for the 2021 Zonta Arts and Crafts Show. The show is scheduled for Nov. 12-13 at the EPEC in Glendive.
According to Zonta President Connie Undem, “We are expecting a spectacular holiday show once again this year. The EPEC will be overflowing with holiday gifts and decorating ideas. This holiday premier show drays vendors from throughout Eastern Montana and North Dakota featuring the talents of artists and crafters as well as commercial items not typically found in retail stores.
The Zonta Show will be held in the EPEC Building located at 313 S. Merrill Avenue in Glendive Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Zonta ladies will serve lunch again on both days. The menu will include our signature Chicken Hot Dish, sloppy joes, homemade soups and a variety of sandwiches as well as desserts,” Undem said. “Start the day with homemade caramel rolls and hot coffee.”
The Glendive Zonta Club supports the DCHS Z Club with a portion of the proceeds from the Arts and Crafts Shows. According to Zonta Treasurer Laureen Murphree, “Since 2002, we have awarded over $25,000 in scholarships to graduating Z Club seniors who have committed to continuing their education beyond high school.
Zonta is an international organization advancing the status of women world. We welcome new members to our group.