Fairview boys basketball followed up the girls basketball team on Thursday, Dec. 12 on home court with a game against Mondak that was dominated by Fairview from start to finish winning their first game of the season 25-60.
Fairview senior Josh Herron, standing at 6 ft 2, was an overpowering presence in the game. In the first quarter, Heron scored six of the 10 points in the paint and from the free-throw line and senior Cody Asbeck got the other four points in the quarter.
The second quarter began with a three-point dagger by senior Trevor Karst. The next few possessions for Fairview, senior Alex Shriver took over the second quarter draining multiple shots from the beyond the arc, in the paint and getting to the free-throw line taking their lead into halftime 13-27.
In the third quarter, Fairview only allowed Mondak to put four points on board and continued its dominance on the offensive and defensive end. The Fairview crowd was brought to their feet when Herron had a fast break and elevated for the dunk in the third quarter, putting the game away in an already lopsided affair.
Fairview’s subs came in shortly after the fourth quarter began, sealing the 35-point victory of 25-60.
Fairview’s boys and girls basketballs next game will be Friday, Dec. 13 at home against the Scobey Spartans at 3 p.m., followed by matchups on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Culbertson beginning at 1 p.m.