Fairview’s volleyball squad downed Culbertson, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 on Friday.
Leaders for the Warriors included Hanna Skov with 27 assists and four digs. Emily Axtman finished with 26 digs and one ace. Macy Seadeek had six aces, 10 kills, one block and 12 digs.
Bailey Seader added two aces, three kills, two assists and six digs. Jadyn Gackle accounted for five aces, 14 kills and 15 digs.
Montana Zevenbergen had two aces, six kills, five blocks and three digs. Emily Sunheim added one kill and two blocks.
Culbertson’s Keslie Williams had three aces, three kills and two blocks. Cody Larsen served 12 aces. Ashtyn Ator had six assists.