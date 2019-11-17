Favorite winter activity? By Travis Devlin 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week 1 of 5 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Making hot chocolate."Jamie Stevenson"Stay inside." Alan Jensen"Baking anything."Kieran Russo Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. WEEKLY HEADLINES The big news of the day, delivered to your inbox every Sunday & Wednesday afternoon. This comes with the Weekly Wrap, a curated digest of stories delivered Friday evenings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists "Ice skating."Bryan Romonovich"Decorating for the holidays."Alisha Botoli Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Kieran Russo Bryan Romonovich Ice Skating Jamie Stevenson Alan Jensen Alisha Botoli Activity Load comments Most Popular Sidney School Board approves four-day school week with a vote of 4-2 The holidays are here with the annual Lighting of the Bridge in Fairview Birthday celebration to be held for local Sidney legend Montana Supreme Court case filed against Sidney attorney Rose-Miller Sidney Health Center approaches Parks and Rec about possible parking lot John Patrick ‘Jack’ Gaughan, 76 Schilling accepts quality lab coordinator position at Sidney Sugars Fairview students begin 'Learning with Lucky' program Court report Dispatch report Your Social Connection