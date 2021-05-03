Community members gathered on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 to participate in the 1st Annual Sunrise 5K held to support the mission of the Sunrise Women’s Clinic. The event was a big success with 75 participants making the 5K trek and is estimated to have raised over $12,000 for the clinic. According to Nadia Anthony, this year’s event was a blessing and was just the first of many to follow. (See more photos on our website at sidneyherald.com)
