The 2021 Fairview Egg Hunt was held at noon on April 1 (no foolin’) at Sharbano Park in Fairview, Montana. About 70 youngsters gathered for the annual event. About 1,000 eggs were “hidden” and according to a very reliable source (Judge Ray Trumpower), they were all found within about a minute. As evidenced by the smiles on the faces in these photos, the event was a huge success. Photos courtesy of Christopher Trumpower.
