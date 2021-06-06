After a forced delay of several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers finally got to host one of the area’s favorite annual events - the 9th Annual Cattlemen’s Ball. The Cattlemen’s Ball was held Saturday evening and included a live auction, a PLINKO board, a bar, a four-course meal and plenty of music and dancing.
About 200 tickets were sold for this year’s event.
Along with the ball, this year’s Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend featured a team roping event, a Farm-to-Plate Tour and a 5K/10K run as well. One of the organizers, Marci Sondeno, said the committee was pleased with the results. “Overall the committee is very happy with the Rockin your heart Cattlemen’s weekend and felt it was largely successful. The new events were educational, fun and great for our community,” said Sondeno.
Those in attendance also got to take home a few freebies as Mimi’s Kitchen teamed up with Seitz Insurance to provide a bottle of flavored olive oil or balsamic vinegar to each guest; Prairie Electric sponsored this year’s glass and Tri-County once again sponsored the steak knife giveaway.
The meal was also a team effort as Cattle-Ac and Rodiron Grilll combined efforts to provide a four-course meal to each guest. The meal started with a sirloin steak and cucumber appetizer, which was followed by a fresh garden salad. The entree consisted of Beef Wellington, green beans with bacon and smashed red potatoes with butter. For dessert, diners enjoyed a strawberry shortcake trifle.
There was plenty of entertainment as well, with Allyson Cayko Schriver from Fairview kicking off the evening and singing up until mealtime. After the auction, Paul Bogart and his band kept the music going while dancers filled the floor.
The PLINKO board also proved to be a popular attraction. Attendees paid $10 per chip to try their luck and a variety of prizes, including a number of cash prizes.
This year’s live auction featured a number of items, including arts and crafts, a trip to Deadwood and a complete patio set.
All proceeds from the event benefit local healthcare through the Foundation for Community Care and Mondak Area Sportsman’s Association.
“The Ball itself was amazing with great food, music and the live auction saw some fantastic items made and donated by some talented individuals from our community,” said Sondeno.
Of course, like any major fundraising effort, the weekend would not have been possible without sponsors. “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, many who have been with us from the beginning for their help in making the last nine years a success. Our partnership with the foundation has made it possible to purchase some innovative and very important heart equipment for sidney health center, said Sondeno.”