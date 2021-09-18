The Boys & Girls Club of the Mondak held the 2021 Color Race on Saturday morning, Sept. 11 at Peterson Park in Sidney. An enthusiastic group turned out to run or walk the course while bystanders “showered” them with colored corn starch.
According to Elaine Stedman, Director for the Richland County youth organization, this year’s event was a success.
“We had about 65-70 participants and the fund-raiser brought in approximately $5,000,” said Stedman. Those who participated also received a commemorative T-shirt.
After finishing the course, participants were treated to a free barbecue.
The Boys & Girls Club will now be focusing on the upcoming holidays.
“Next up will be our holiday activities,” said Stedman. This will include our Children’s Christmas Shoppe on Dec. 4, the annual Christmas decor auction “Merry & Bright Christmas Delights” scheduled for Nov. 22 to Dec. 3 and Pet Photos with Santa on Dec. 11.”
The BGC will also be celebrating National Lights On After sSchool on Oct. 28 with a family meal and open house. Along with that, the BGC will also be distributing free winter outwear for all ages. “We are fully stocked and ready for distribution,” said Stedman.
Free produce box distribution will be Wednesday, Sept. 22 and their weekly meal backpacks for kids living in Richland County needing weekend meals begins at the end of September.