Martha Nugent has a passion for helping the elderly and that passion has led her to leave a full-time medical career in an effort to offer a service in this area that does not exist — at-home assisted living. Basically, Thy Neighbor (the name Martha has given to the company) will visit the client’s home and provide basic non-medical support services such as housekeeping, cooking, shopping and even companion-sitting.
“We help people who want to remain in their homes but maybe can’t do basic activities of daily living,” said Martha. “We will do things like bathing, dressing, cooking, laundry and light housekeeping. They want to remain in their home but they just need a little help.” Thy Neighbor does not provide any medical services and is not intended for those who need 24-hour care at this time.
The service is offered to the elderly but is also available to those who are disabled.
Martha said this type of service is common in many areas of the country but when she started looking, there was nothing like it offered in this area. While working as a nurse practitioner in Texas, Martha said she had an obligation to be sure anyone who was being discharged had a safe place to go. “It’s called a safe discharge. We wanted to make sure when they transitioned home that they’re not going to return to the hospital. The hospital is not where you belong. Home is where you belong.”
Martha said there were about a hundred companies in the area she came from that would provide the services she is now offering here. “There are literally zero in Scoby, Plentywood, Sidney, Glendive, Terry, Circle, the entire area around here,” said Martha. “There are no services for the elderly and vulnerable adults in our communities to get help.” She said there is also no home health services in the area as well.
The service is paid for by the client and is not set up to take insurance payments.
Martha said the process begins by having someone, usually a family member, contact Thy Neighbor and set up an appointment for her to assess the needs of the client and make sure they understand the limitations of the services they can currently provide.
The company logo features a windmill. “My husband came up with the idea for using a windmill for the logo. He said windmills change directions with the wind and we want to remain fluid. Your needs today may change tomorrow,” said Martha.
“Tell me what you need. I don’t want to put you in a box. I don’t want to tell you what I do, I want you to tell me what you need,” said Martha.
That’s why the assessment is important. Thy Neighbor doesn’t offer a “package” plan for everyone. Each client’s needs are assessed and a plan is created for their unique needs.
Martha also said a windmill harnesses resources and she plans to be a one-stop shop for resources in the community as well.
The in-home services offered are divided into three categories aptly named Mary, Martha and Joseph and based upon the characters in the Bible.
“Our Marys are going to be what we call companion care. You just need someone to sit with a family member so you can go to work or shop or run errands,” said Martha. “Our Martha’s are our patron saints of service. Marthas will be whatever you need us to be — bathing, dressing, cooking, whatever you need. Our Josephs will come and fix a jiggly door handle, change a light bulb, fix a loose rail, light carpentry.”
While it may take a little time to raise funds, acquire the proper licenses and permits, Thy Neighbor has plans to offer other services as well. There are plans for a hospice house and even a cluster of tiny houses that will offer on-site caregivers as well.
If you want to know more about Thy Neighbor and the services they offer, call 406-480-7583 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thyneighborhelpingmontana