Evie Stiehl-Brunner is a writer. She inherited that knack from her father, Henry “Shorty” Steihl, who published a book titled The Life of a Frontier Builder: The Autobiography of Henry Shorty Stiehl in 1941.
Evie, who lives just across the state line in North Dakota, has penned two books herself and has a third one on the way. She has also written countless columns for the Williston Herald, submitting a weekly column for a number of years.
Her first effort at publishing a book, Hardscrabble Girl, was in 2015. The book is basically a collection of stories from her life going back to when she was a child. The short stories give a glimpse of a remote rural life in North Dakota. In the book, Evie talks about her friends and family and even her pets. She retells stories of holidays and special events a number of times.
One story from her early childhood talks about the first time she saw an airplane flying and was frightened. Her father calmed her fears, and would later go on to be a pilot himself.
A year later Evie published a very different book. This book, Vanishing Point: A Caregiver’s Memoir, deals with being a caregiver for her father in his later years. The book was mostly taken from a journal she kept, taking the reader on the solemn journey of life with her father to his last days.
Vanishing Point ends with a poem written by Stiehl-Brunner about being a caregiver followed by memories of her father written by family and friends on his passing.
The author is now in the process of editing and finishing up a third book, which she hopes will be out in a couple of months. This one, too, is every different and is a book of poetry written by Stiehl-Brunner.
Both Hardscrabble Girl and Vanishing Point are available on Amazon in paperback form for $19.95.
If you are interested in her father’s book, the hardcover version is selling for around $100 in hardcover and paperback versions are around $30, also available online.
The Sidney Herald will cover the release of Stiehl-Brunner’s newest effort once it has been published.