St. Patrick’s Day is here. While many Americans celebrate the day in one fashion or another, some enjoy it more than others. This is true of Rebecca Papineau. St. Patrick’s Day happens to be one of her favorite holidays.
According to Papineau, it centers around the traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal. “I dig into one of my all time favorite meals - corned beef and cabbage. I have enjoyed eating this meal ever since I was little, although it was not until recently that I discovered the truth behind this annual meal for many,” said Papineau.
For most, St. Patrick’s Day may be a day of green - eating Irish food or partaking in a green beer at a local restaurant but it is also a religious holiday in Ireland.
St. Patrick's Day celebrates the death of Saint Patrick. It is most commonly celebrated by hosting delicious meals and having a small get together during the lenten season. American culture can be blamed for shifting the celebrations into a bigger party, more parades, and the famous green beer.
Papineau plans to kick up her celebration a little bit more this year. “This year I will still be feasting on corned beef but adding more Irish touches like baking a loaf of Irish soda bread will bringing a home run in terms of flavor. This bread is made with baking soda rather than traditional yeast, giving it a milder flavor that tastes great paired with jam or butter,” she said.
Of course, no St. Patty’s Day feast most would say a St. Patty’s Day feast is not complete without corned beef but Papineau said there were options. “Corned beef has a strong salty, spice like flavor which might not be desirable by every pallet. A shepherds pie fresh out of the oven will be sure to wow, and is still an Irish dish.”
She also suggests wearing the traditional St. Patrick’s Day color. “Be sure to dress in green to avoid being pinched. Green is a popular color with lots of history in Ireland,” said Papineau. “Wearing green is a fun way to celebrate the holiday and even kids can get in on this tradition.”
Folklore says wearing green can keep leprechauns from you so the pint-sized imps won’t be able to pinch.
Also, spotting a four leaf clover is said to bring the finder the “luck of the Irish!”
There’s more to the four leaf clover than most know or realize. “It is important to know that not every four leaf clover is considered lucky. Several clover plants do have four leaves on their stems and it is quite difficult to discover a true four leaf clover,” said Papineau. Also, the Irish believe that for the clover to be lucky it must be coincidence that you spotted the clover hiding among the environment.
No celebration would be complete without a green beer. Or two. A green beer will help rinse the pallet for another bite of decadent corned beef or Irish soda bread. Green beer is a light colored beer that has a few drops of green food coloring to pack in a punch of color. Green beer can be easily made at home but several bars around Richland county will be serving this fun holiday drink.
An added bonus to that corned beef is that after the celebration is over, you can use it to make a tasty Reuben sandwich.