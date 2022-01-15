The MonDak Heritage Center announces “Art For Everyone”, an exhibition of Art by Ardis Jacobson & Douglas Engberg, on display through Feb. 26, 2022 at the MonDak Heritage Center.
Ardis Jacobson knew in high school that art would be a lifelong love affair for her. Ardis says “I am a creator as well as an artist. Creating something lively from a cast off is the ultimate. Painting a beautiful painting with oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, colored pencil, encaustic (wax), batik, scherenschnitte (paper cutting), collage, zentangle.... I enjoy it all. My favorite medium is the one I am using at that time.”
Ardis has taken workshops from a variety of accomplished artists in Canada, North Dakota, Montana, California, Indiana, Illinois, New Mexico and Colorado. In 1973, she attended the Peace Garden Art Camp to brush up for the opportunity to teach adult art. Receiving an invitation to attend the Peace Garden Appreciation Tour she toured seven European Countries. Highlights of the tour included viewing originals by the masters; Raphel, Goya, Van Gogh to name a few. She has exhibited at art centers in San Bernardino, California; Dickinson, Jamestown, Crosby and Williston, North Dakota; Durango, Colorado and Farmington, New Mexico.
A highlight of her painting endeavors was an invitation to display at the International Rough Rider Show in Williston and being the featured artist at the Wines of the San Juan in New Mexico.
Doug Engberg was born and raised in Williston North Dakota He graduated from Williston High School, in 1974 and worked in the oil field on drilling rigs for 30 years. Doug says he has been drawing and painting all my life.
He also tried wood burning and painted with cheap watercolor. A few years later he thought about wood burning on leather. You didn’t have to deal with the wood grains. He decided to add color to the leather burning, using a light touch to avoid taking away from the leather and burning. Doug uses acrylic paint for the medium on the leather. He also works with oil, pencil, chalk, and many other mediums.
Ardis and Doug are excited to share their work with the MonDak region and invite you to drop by the MonDak Heritage Center and have a look at this unique exhibit of art from locally based artists.
The public is also invited to the MonDak Heritage Center to meet Ardis and Doug at a Closing Reception on Saturday Feb. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. The MonDak is located at 120 3rd Ave SE in Sidney, For more information call 406-433-3500, e-mail mdhc@richland.org or visit them online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org.