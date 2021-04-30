Coffee is the morning beverage of choice for many. It helps stimulate the brain and improves ones mood for a better day. Marissa Eberling was partaking in a cup of coffee with the company of her boyfriend when they came up with an idea. That idea would be the start of a new business for Marissa and add a new flair to the community.
Marissa realized over that cup of coffee how few stores sold men’s clothing. When she originally opened her doors for Badlands Clothing Company, she sold Zyia active wear. The clothing line had athletic and casual outfits for women and occasional men’s wear.
She then moved the business forward by expanding her clothing lines to fit the growing needs of the community at an affordable price tag. “We carry a little bit of everything. We try to keep it priced at fifty dollars or under. We carry both men’s and women’s clothing. I still carry a little Zyia active wear as well,” says Eberling.
This local boutique has a pop-up trailer that she carries her clothing in. Often, people will find her set up at shows around Montana and North Dakota. The Sidney native strives to reach two shows a month with her traveling boutique.
This summer she plans on carrying out her love for coffee and setting up outside The Coffee Stop in Sidney. The Coffee Stop and Badlands Clothing Company has teamed up to offer a coupon for a coffee if they purchase clothing from Marissa in the hot months of summer.
For now, Marissa isn’t planning on a brick-and-mortar location. She has a full-time job at Sidney Sugars. Even so, she is excited about some new offerings Badlands Boutique is preparing for. The business is continuing to grow with all of Marissa’s dreams and carrying more creations in her boutique. Soon customers will find new earrings for jewelry lovers, traveling totes for the vacationer and homemade candles for the scent lovers.
One cup of java and a conversation with her boyfriend, and a goal was proposed. A few phone calls, a few decisions to make, and before her eyes Marissa would be the sole owner of her traveling boutique, Badlands Clothing Company.
This should definitely be a business to watch in the coming year as the owner continues to chase her dreams.
Those who want to keep up with Badlands Clothing Company’s locations and new arrivals can check out her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/badlandsclothingco or check out the online store at badlandsclothingco.com