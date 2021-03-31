On Saturday, March 27, over 600 people gathered in support of the Dick Davidson Medical Benefit Fundraiser event at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, raising funds to help offset medical costs associated with Dick’s fall in January that placed him in a wheelchair.
The committee is in awe of the support offered in conjunction with the event. Dan Goss of Montana Auction Company gave his auction voice a workout as he counted off bids for 56 live auction items, while volunteers kept track of over 120 silent auction items up for offer. Top items included MacGrady Construction’s handmade picnic table and Jeanie Leland’s original Baker Boy Smiley Face Cookies.
The night concluded with a special mystery bag up for bid. Dick was brought to the front with a single dollar held in his hand. Auctioneer Dan Goss started the bidding at a dollar – and SOLD! to Mr. Dick Davidson. Dick carefully opened the bag to find a cowbell, causing his coworkers to howl and Andrea to start scolding them loudly.
Travis Morrill explained the joke, “Andrea and Dick stopped out last week at our office. We were just catching up and visiting then jokingly asked if Andrea was taking care of [Dick]. We said we’d get him a bell or something to ring if she wasn’t. Andrea gave us the ‘mom’ look and said there is NO bell necessary. So, we figured the cowbell was a must.”
Andrea shared their thanks on Facebook; “Dick and I would like to thank everyone for all the help on the benefit, everyone that donated the awesome items and everyone that bid on items or just came out to say hi. We had a wonderful night and it was so nice to see and talk to everyone. We have a wonderful community and circle of family and friends. We are truly blessed and humbled. Also, to the men that donated the cowbell to Dick.... I put it up high so he will have to work at ringing it.”