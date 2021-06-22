In Fairview on the day before Father’s Day, Austin Wicorek pulled his weight and a lot more in an effort to honor his father’s memory with a proper grave marker. Austin, better known as “Bubba” to family and friends, pulled a 44,000 pound Fairview fire truck 100 feet in an effort to raise money to place a marker and bench at his father’s grave.
Bubba lost his father, a long-time volunteer firefighter for Fairview, in 2020. The family has not been able to afford a proper marker for the grave and Bubba has created a couple of fundraisers to make up the needed funds.
“I want a place my mother can come and sit and visit him,” said Austin.
The bench will cost about $4,500. Austin has secured a pledge for half of the cost but still needs to raise about $2,500.
Along with the fire truck pull, Bubba also has t-shirts available for purchase with all of the proceeds going to the project as well.
Bubba strapped himself to the truck at 1 p.m. sharp, leaned forward and began pulling the truck. With a crowd gathered along the street in front of Fairview High School cheering him on, he made the pull without any stops and was congratulated after the feat by his mother, family members and friends.
“It felt awesome,” said Bubba after catching his breath and taking a drink of water.
According to the powerlifter and strongman competitor, the crowd was a big help. “Honestly, with the crowd here and cheering me on, it wasn’t that tough,” said Bubba.
Austin is scheduled to compete in a strongman competition in Washington in the near future.
Although the feat of strength is over, those who wish to help Bubba and his cause can still do so. To contact Austin about t-shirts or a donation, go to his Facebook page at facebook.com/bubba.wicorek