The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture hosted the first Off the Clock event on Thursday afternoon.
A number of businesses remained open for extended hours and offered discounts or specials, the Relics provided some great music and some vendors even set up tables on Second Street to sell their wares as well.
The event was free to attend but those who purchased a $20 VIP pass were able to enjoy a few extras at participating businesses.
A little wind and cooler temperatures may have affected the crowd some but a number of people did attend and all seemed to have a good time.
The chamber is hoping this will be just the first of several Off the Clock events this season.