Cole Fink has turned a home project into a passion. The woodworker started out making some furniture for his wife while serving in the Air Force. “I started woodworking when I moved to Germany. My wife wanted some new furniture and I decided to make some,” said Fink. He build a few pieces and then started getting orders from friends and neighbors.
Cole has been in woodworking eight years now.
While he spends much of his time doing projects for others, Cole said he tries to balance it with creating pieces that he wants to do as well. “I always two, three, four projects at once,” said Fink. “There are a lot of projects that I would like to build. I have a lot of ideas and I really like building things I’ve never seen before. The “wish list” is huge,” said Fink.
When an idea comes to him, Cole tries to find it online. “If I can’t find it online, then I want to start building it immediately,” said Fink.
According to Cole, competing with online stores can be difficult. He said the key for him is to get the piece completed and shipped as quickly as possible. “We try to get it to them as fast as we can.”
For a larger project, Cole said he usually has it to the customer within a month. “One of the biggest reasons we turn them out as fast as possible is I really don’t like clutter in my shop,” said Fink.
Cole often is asked to do something he has not yet built, and the woodworker said there is a learning curve that comes with creating new pieces which can add some time to a project.
Competing with online prices can also be a challenge. “We always try to stay reasonable with our prices while also charging a fair price that allows us to make a little as well,” said Fink. “We have to take into account the time that we put into it and the quality of the product.”
He said pricing was even tougher when dealing with family and friends. “Yes, I’m doing it because it’s enjoyable and it’s a passion of mine but at the same time I have to pay for the lights and the equipment and the materials.”
Cole said he enjoys the larger projects the most. “There’s so much more creativity and different things you can do. I like the shuffleboard tables and the bars,” said Fink. “When it comes down to it, I like every project that’s new and that’s different.”
Talking about big projects, Cole said he has an idea for a combination bar and shuffleboard table. The idea is to create a shuffleboard table wide enough for bar patrons to sit along each side of the shuffleboard table.
Cole also enjoys refurbishing old machinery and furniture but said it’s even more difficult to make a profit with those projects. “I still do them because I love taking something old and refurbishing it back into what it was supposed to be.”
Cole has shipped items as far away as Minnesota and Colorado but most of his business is in Montana and the immediately surrounding states. For items such as shuffleboard tables and bars, he doesn’t use a commercial shipper due to the cost. He delivers them. “I even got a request from South Carolina,” said Fink. The customer actually grew up in Sidney and was familiar with his workmahship. He suggested that customer find a local woodworker due to the cost of shipping a large item that far. “I really appreciated her reaching out to me but the shipping alone would be more than the table.”
Cole does make a few smaller items as well. Some of the items he builds include knife racks, cutting boards and picture frames.
Along with woodworking and refurbishing, Cole has dabbled in blacksmithing as well but that’s not something he is offerings at the time.
Cole will be a part of the 2021 Sunrise Festival of the Arts which is slated for July 12. He is very excited about this year’s event. “I’m just really excited to see all of the different artists and vendors. This area has some very talented people,” said Fink.
While the festival has been limited to artists and craftsmen in the past, this year’s event is open to all vendors.
The festival will begin at 8 a.m. and the vendor show will conclude at 4 p.m.
Another addition to this year’s festival will be a 21+ street dance which will run from 7 p.m. until midnight. The street dance will feature live music, great food and good drinks.