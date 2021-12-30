If you’re like most Montana natives then the word beignet may be foreign to you. Don’t be fooled. You’re going to want to know what these delicious New Orleans morsels are. The best part is you do not have to travel to Louisiana to get them. Sidney has its very own Louisiana native right here in the Sunrise City, and boy, can she bake.
Lisa Combel is a born and raised Louisiana gal and food is her heart. After Combel and her family made the decision to move to this beautiful state in December of 2019, she realized very quickly just how much this beloved little town was in need of some of her dessert options. Once she was settled in Combel went straight to work bringing the community a little piece of her Southern-inspired sweets.
Combel comes from a line of entrepreneurs and do it yourselfer’s, if you will. Combel and her three other sisters have either worked for their parents in their wedding business creating extravagant weddings and glamorous food for their community or they’ve each had their own creative business at one time or another.
Combel, with a few degrees in the field of art, is passionate about being creative and acting on that creativity. Though she’s had a few hurdles (like looking for the perfect store front or facing some
of the changing laws within the food and restaurant industry), She did not start with the idea of making desserts. Cottage food laws prohibited her from serving seafood and meats out of her home, so she adapted and it’s been a very sweet choice ever since.
“I’ve been blessed to find a house with an immaculate kitchen that has plenty of work space and restaurant grade appliances, so until the right place falls out of the sky for me, I can make do just fine and saving rent money for a work space isn’t so bad either,” said Combel.
Making some of the best darn desserts around is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Lisa Combel. “I wear many hats”, says Combel. “I just take advantage of technology and good ol’ YouTube because I believe nothing should stop you from learning and accomplishing anything you can dream up.”
Combel had just finished being her own plumber, fixing a washing machine emergency in her 100 year old home just prior to the interview for this story. “I just don’t let things set me back. I like to have something to do and enjoy learning new things, so if I can attempt the problem myself first, then I do.”
This “go getter” attitude is definitely one of the reasons Combel thrives just about everywhere she goes. She once ran a small restaurant by herself, even achieving an A after inspections.
Anyone in the food industry knows just how difficult it can be to receive such a score.
Baking isn’t Combels only business. If you have a beloved furry pet then you will appreciate this ntrepreneur even more. “I’ve been sewing since I was little” says Combel, “and over the years stumbled into dog costumes and clothing.”
New Orleans is known for Mardi Gras and its spectacular parades and costumes, so it’s no surprise her creative pup clothing business exploded while in Louisiana. Though she continues making dog clothing for her Etsy business, she has slowed it down a bit to focus on the baking business. Even with baking taking center stage, Lisa hasn’t forgotten her furry friends. She also bakes dog biscuits and treats as well.
When Combel isn’t baking away or creating something fancy for furry friends, she’s often found caring for her family. “I guess I just grew up in a time when family was a priority. I have my businesses but my priority will always be my family. When it’s lunch time and someone in the house is hungry I stop what I’m doing and take care of them. It’s just a part of the job and a part of the job that I love. I love to serve people.” said Combel.
Combel and her family have become winter experts after a few years here and though at times she misses the warmth of the South, they have made Montana their home. Her boys Aaron (15) and Aiden (10) have discovered Jiu Jitsu and Hockey and Combel loves being involved in both their passions. Teammates and
classmates enjoy reaping the benefits of Combels involvement with her sons, too, especially when some of her desserts are brought in for events.
Combel’s baking expertise ranges anywhere from your traditional chocolate chip cookie to more New Orleans traditional desserts such as king cakes, pralines, pecan pies and beignets. (Don’t forget the dog biscuits.)
The next time you need something sweet for an event whether that’s a work holiday party, a child’s class party or you just need to satisfy that sweet tooth, look up OrleansCuisine.com and give Lisa Combel and her art in baking a try. You won’t regret it.