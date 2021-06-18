There are books and movies and stories about the American cowboy. Some of them true, some half-truths and some of them completely fictitious What there are not a lot of are books about the cowboy’s wife, and Dianne Smith has decided to fill that gap with her first book, released just a month ago.
“Roll Up The Bedtarp, Ma!” tells of her life with Billy, a cowboy with itchy feet.
The couple has lived and worked on ranches all over the American west. According to Dianne, they moved over 50 times in 43 years, only settling down after Billy’s health declined and forced them to settle down. The couple now live in Terry, Montana and surprisingly enough, it’s actually the first time they have been in Big Sky country.
According to the author, she just felt the need to tell another side of the western lifestyle. “I just felt like putting things down on paper because so much had happened, good and bad, and so I thought it would be nice to put it down and see if anybody is interested,” said Dianne. “There are a lot of books about cowboys but you don’t hear about the cowboy’s wife.”
The book did not happen overnight. “It took me 20 years to get it done, and it’s probably a pretty good thing because I got to add a lot more stories to it,” said Dianne, laughing. “Moving was the problem. You’d get settled in one place and you’d have to pack up and go somewhere else.”
When they first got together, Dianne said she told him she was not going to be moving around all the time. “In the beginning he told me I would have to get used to putting my stuff in a gunnysack. I told him ‘Not in your lifetime it won’t happen.’” But of course, they did start moving and Dianne said she gave up trying to get Billy to settle down a long, long time ago.
She met Billy while at a dance in a bar in Wyoming. He was working at a ranch south of Wheatland.
“We ended up getting married and started the travels,” said Dianne. They had one son, Cotton. Of course there are a few stories in the book about Cotton as well.
Cotton grew up moving with his parents from place to place. Dianne, who earned a degree in accounting, said for the first few years he would attend school but she did not like the way he was being taught to read so she home-schooled him starting in the third grade. Dianne agreed that was probably best considering the couple’s nomadic lifestyle.
Cotton is still cowboying over in Idaho.
Many of the cow camps had no running water or electricity. Some of them did offer propane, including a propane washing machine and refrigerator that Dianne said was too cold and froze everything.
“There are many places I’ve enjoyed, some more than others,” said Dianne of her travels. “We stayed at a camp out of Santa Rosa, New Mexico. It was a beautiful camp. Right there in that area you have the kind of terrain and plants that were for the northern part of the U.S. and you go just a little ways down the road and here’s another altogether different landscape, y’know.”
Diane said their home was an old bunkhouse/cook shack. “It was L-shaped and it was just so peaceful and quiet,” said Dianne. “It was unbelievable. It really was.”
That camp had a generator to supply electricity. Dianne said amenities varied a lot from camp to camp. “We’ve had places like that, we’ve had camps where I cooked on a wood stove.”
Housework was not all that was required of a cowboy’s wife. “We had calves I had to take care of, we had horses and I’d haul hay for ‘em, and I’d cut and haul firewood because we had a fireplace.” She also tended a garden as well.
Along with the book, Dianne sells Western artwork and crafts as well on her website. The site has a number of items available, including handmade Western creations, wild rags, and leatherwork. It’s even possible to order a custom beadwork piece of a ranch’s livestock brand. Anyone who is interested in obtaining a copy of the book, which sells for $25, can go to CowboyWifeDesigns.com or email her at dianne.smith62@aol.com.