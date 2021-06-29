Historians, elected officials, members of the media and area residents gathered at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Fort Buford to dedicate an obelisk commemorating the Great Western Trail that saw millions of cattle driven from Mexico to Canada before the advent of the railroad. Here are a few scenes from that event.
Darrell Dorgan, who heads the effort to mark the North Dakota route of the cattle trail, welcomed attendees and speakers include North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, project coordinator Jim Ozbun, State Historical Society of North Dakota Director Bill Peterson and Sylvia Mahoney, author of “Finding the Great Western Trail.”
Along with speeches by dignitaries, those attended were also treated to humor and cowboy poetry by Bill Lowman and Connie Gjermundson performed her song, “How Many Rivers.”
The event began on Saturday with the arrival of the Long X Wagon Train at Fort Buford. Those attending Saturday’s event enjoyed carriage rides and in the evening, cowboy poet and singer Bob Petermann performed around the campfire.
The Great Western Cattle Trail, which stretched from Mexico to Canada, was the route north for millions of cattle and horses during the 1870s-1890s. The endpoint of the trail’s eastern spur, Fort Buford was a grazing and distribution center with animals sold from there. Obelisks marking the cattle drive route have been placed in several states.
The Fort Buford event marks the final obelisk to be placed in North Dakota.