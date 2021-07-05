Massage therapy is used in several ways, including enhancing overall wellness and managing health conditions. It has been around for much of human history and is used in several different cultures.
The benefits of getting a massage are nearly endless and Massage by Morgan can help the people in Sidney and surrounding areas experience the benefits for themselves.
Morgan Folstad is a licensed massage therapist in the state of Montana and resides in Sidney. After finishing school Morgan found herself back in her hometown embraced by an outpouring of support from the community.
Morgan is engaged and enjoys spending time with her friends and family. “The community has some of the most supportive people and they know how to support local and small businesses” explains Folstad.
Although Folstad loves her career in massage therapy, it was not always her first choice.
Originally, Morgan found herself in nursing school and felt she had a different calling. One of her mentors asked her if she had ever considered massage therapy and it was all history after that.
She had found her calling and has not looked back but also continued her education by recently getting certified in prenatal massage. “We have a special chair that pregnant women can lay it while they are getting their massage” says Morgan. In pregnancy, prenatal massages can help with aches and pains and can help relax the body.
Massage by Morgan offers Swedish massage, deep tissue, cupping, and prenatal massages. The most familiar massage is the Swedish massage, which helps relax the entire body and has lots of health benefits. Folstad can also help with low-back pain, neck and shoulder pain, and more.
Occasionally, Folstad will receive referrals and she can help alleviate some problem areas found in the body by using her different techniques in massage therapy.
Massage by Morgan is located across from the hospital at 1405 4th Street SW in the Bright Skin and Beauty Bar. To reach Massage by Morgan call 406-480-3633 and check out her Facebook Page at Massage by Morgan.