It may be known as Black Friday all over the nation but in Sidney, Montana it's just the opposite as the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The parade is not the only event that day as the chamber also hosts its annual Christmas Stroll throughout the day.
The fun-filled day is traditionally held the Friday after Thanksgiving to celebrate the upcoming
holidays and to promote Sidney's local businesses. While not a new theme, “Small Town Christmas” exemplifies life in rural Montana, so the chamber decided to stick with it again this year.
Some of the events planned for the day include:
A family-friendly movie morning with Santa. The SACOC is hosting this at the Elks Club from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Breakfast goodies will be provided.
The Polar Plunge, hosted by the Sidney Police Department, will be held at 11 a.m. in front of City Hall. Plungers of all ages are still being accepted. The event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Montana. Pledges of financial support are being accepted for the plungers. Each adult has a goal of $150 and each youth (17 and under) has a goal of $50.
In conjunction with the Polar Plunge, the Sidney Fire Department and the Sidney Mayor are taking a Pie to the Eye from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at City Hall. Each pie will cost a thrower $1. The proceeds go directly to the Sidney Fire Department. The Sidney Tendo Club will also be on site to sell pizza by-the-slice to those who come out for Pie to the Eye and the Polar Plunge.
Smore’s and Skating will be available from 2-4:30 p.m. This is a free activity for families all housed at the
Richland Ranger Hockey Dome. People are invited to come out and open skate for free. Reynolds Market is also offering kits for making s’mores in the hockey dome.
To round out the day, Sidney's annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30pm from the South Shopko parking lot.
Line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Western Choice Cooperative will be serving parade participants free hot chocolate, coffee, cider and cookies. The chamber has set a goal of 100 entries for this year's parade, which would top last year's count of 75 entries. People can register by calling the chamber at 406-433-1916. The first place float will receive a $500 Shop Sidney E-gift card, the second place winner will receive a $300 Shop Sidney E-Gift card and the third place winner will receive a $200 Shop Sidney e-gift card. The Sidney Rockettes are on board to perform in front of RestorX during the parade pause. There are also a few extra generous surprises being handed out at the parade this year so it’s one no one will want to miss.