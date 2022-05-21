Hot Rods & Harleys is coming to Sidney in June. The two-day event is scheduled for June 10-11 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Sidney.
This will be the first of what Corey Pierce and his brothers hope will become an annual event unlike any other in Sidney.
Corey said the idea arose during his father’s memorial last year.
“The idea came from basically me and my brother and some of my dad’s friends. Last year our dad, Larry Pierce, passed away and we held a memorial celebration for him at Moose Park and all of his friends came out and some other people just came out that just knew who he was. He was a mechanic at Gem City for over 30 years. So, they had a good time and they were all like, you know, there’s really no major car shows here and you guys should look at going all out for one. So I kinda kicked the idea around and talked to my brother a little bit about it and we said, you know, if we’re gonna do this, let’s go, let’s go all out,” Corey said.
Corey, who now lives in Great Falls, said he used some of what they learned from their dad’s memorial as a foundation for planning this event.
“I have some ties to people with large-scale productions here in Great Falls, so I called on them and said, hey, if you’re looking at doing this I kinda wanna, I wanna do something that no one’s ever done before.”
“We had brought a giant LED screen mounted on a trailer for our dad’s memorial. We showed a slide show on it. I called the guy who had this stuff and said, ‘Hey, I want two of those screens.’ So they’re going to be and we’ll use one of the screens to show the movie on,” Corey said.
Speaking of the movie, the event kicks off with a cruise through town on Friday, from 6-7 p.m. June 10. The cruise will be immediately followed by a free movie with gates opening at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. The movie will be the animated family favorite, Cars. This event is intended for the entire family and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs to watch a free movie on a 10x36 foot screen. Coolers are welcome, however, organizers are searching for food vendors for all three planned events.
Saturday morning features a car and bike show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is free to the public.
Vehicle setup will begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee for vehicles is $20 per vehicle.
All judging will be done by fellow entrants. There will also be a people’s choice selection as well.
A “street dance” will take place on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. with music at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for the all-ages show.
“We’re setting up a mobile stage with full lights and sound, I mean, it’s a large setup, both LED screens will be at the fairgrounds for advertisements and a couple of surprises for people that will be on them during the show,” Corey said.
The dance features live music by hometown favorite Judd Burman, 8-Bar Pony (a taste of country and rock with a twist of blues), Metal Steel (an 80’s tribute band bringing both the music and the hair).
A bar will be provided by Cattle-AC with ID’s required.
The event is still looking for food vendors for the movie, the car show and the street dance. Any food vendors who are interested can call Corey at 406-899-1011.
Corey said the event is being promoted in about a 75-mile radius in hopes of bringing a large crowd to town for the weekend and expand on it for next year.
“We’re promoting this in North Dakota all the way up to Plentywood,” he said. “My goal would be to build the framework this year and next year will to be the largest car show in eastern Montana then go all out with the entertainment aspect of it.”
But it’s about more than just putting on a car show.
“Man, this is, this is the right thing,” Corey said. “It’s just, it’s something different for the community, and I want to do this for them.”
According to Corey, it was important that the movie and car show be a free event for attendees, something that was only possible because of the generous support of their sponsors. They include Gem City Motors, Harley’s Oilfield Services, Wildcat Trucking, Trust T Trucking, 1st Choice Collision, PJ’s Auto Glass & Tint, Blue Rock Distributing, 3P’s Auto, Western Tire, Cattle-ac, Best Western Golden Prairie Inn & Suites, LYREC, TNT Well Service and Perfect Sound DJ Service.
For more information, look for their Facebook page at hrhsummerkickoff.