The temperature is continuing to rise and it is the perfect time to jump into refreshing cool water at the Sidney Svarre Municipal Pool.
Swimming is a wonderful way to keep the family entertained and get the kid’s active. It also does not heavily depend on the weather, making it a favorable option when looking for things to do.
Tonya Garsjo explains, “We have been open a lot more by not having so much wet weather. It has made a big difference.”
With the lack of rain, many are crossing their fingers for a drop but the Sidney pool has been able to stay open more than usual. For safety reasons, if it does rain the lifeguards will need to clear the pool to make sure swimmers avoid any potential danger.
Gars said the pool has been very busy with the record highs and hot dry days this summer. “We have had many days where we have had 100 plus people at the swimming pool.”
The pool offers several benefits to the community, especially being a positive outlet for kids and a time for families to bond. Swimming allows the families to get an opportunity to get out and have some fun with one another.
People also enjoy swimming as a form of exercise, which helps keep weight off joints. One of the best times for this is during the daily adult only swim.
During open swim parents can host birthday parties for their children at the swimming pool. There’s nothing better than cake and swimming for a great birthday party.
Tonja said, “We are here for the community. It is a good place to bring kids and your family and is something to do here in our community.
“The lifeguards at the pool have all undergone a lifeguard certification. Each year prior to the pool opening for the season, the city will hire lifeguards, who are then trained and certified. “They can take lifeguard training. We set it up through a local gentleman but this is his last year. Next year we will have another trainer who will help lifeguards get certified” explains Garsjo.
As summer begins to come to an end, the pool will close its doors sometime in the near future to end another great season. The last day to swim is in the air still as it depends on how fully staffed they can remain, being most staff are high school students.
The pool is currently open seven days a week. Monday through Thursday open swim is from 1:30-4 p.m. and again from 6:30-8 p.m. Open swim hours on Friday are from 1:30-5 p.m and 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday pool hours are noon to 5 p.m. If you are looking to participate in adult only swims, the hours are Monday thru Friday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
To reach the pool, call 406-433-1576 or head over to 610 7th Ave. SW in Sidney. There’s still plenty of time to grab the sunblock, a beach towel and head to the Sidney Svarre Municipal Pool to escape the extreme summer heat.