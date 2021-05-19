The town of Culbertson celebrated an event more than five years in the making this past Saturday as members of the community, Lions Club members, officials from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department and others gathered to officially open Ike’s Fishing Pond and Walking Trail to the public.
The event was highlighted by a ribbon cutting ceremony, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, giveaways and the FWP waived licensing requirements for fishing at the pond for the day.
The project, which includes a 1.5 acre fishing pond and a quarter mile walking trail surrounding it, was the brainchild of Ken Forbregd, who is a lifelong resident of the area.
“I got the idea one winter. We were ice fishing down on the river. It was during the old boom and we had all these people coming in here who didn’t realize how dangerous rivers can be. You can be on three feet of ice and five feet away you can be on three inches of ice. We were fishing and I looked across at the park underneath the bridge and I seen all these kids running around on this ice. I knew there were times they were on ice they shouldn’t have been, so I went over there and talked to them,” said Forbregd.
Forbregd said seeing those kids running around on the ice made him realize the need for a safer place for Culbertson area’s youth.
“I got the idea that we needed a pond closer to Culbertson so people don’t have to go to the river and that’s where the whole idea started,” said Forbregd.
Forbregd took his idea to the Culbertson Lion’s Club and together they were able to see the park become a reality.
The project didn’t turn out to be that easy, starting with the location, said Forbregd. “We found some locations that worked out, then they didn’t work out. Once we found a piece of property, we couldn’t get the easements to be sure we would have access to it.”
Forbregd did find a piece of property and the owner, Butch and Chris Finnicum not only agreed to transfer the property but actually donated it for the fish pond and walking trail.
Butch and Chris named our pond and walking trail after Butch’s grandfather. His name was Isaac “Ike” Goodson. Ike gave the property to Butch’s mother “Montana Finnicum” years ago. She eventually turned the property over to Butch and Chris.
The project also required Forbregd to jump through a lot of government hoops and cut through even more red tape before it could even be started. Some of the obstacles included the property was partially in a flood plane and needed DNR approval as well as the DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality). “There are all these government entities and it just takes time,” said Forbregd, who didn’t seem flustered about the setbacks at all.
Along with all of the paperwork, scheduling and timing also affected the project, as did COVID-19.
The National Guard, who was originally scheduled to form the pond and walking trail around it, was forced to cancel their part of the project. Forbregd said he then received help from Hurley’s Oilfield Service out of Fairview. “We did all of the paperwork for the National Guard and all but with scheduling and COVID, they didn’t even get all of their projects done. That’s when Vess Hurley stepped up to the plate and said, ‘Let’s get your pond done,’” said Forbregd.
Within a month the crew showed up and built the pond.
Forbregd said it also took some help from neighbors. Adjacent landowners allowed them to move the dirt from the pond to their property, which saved both time and money.
Richland County also had a hand in the project as the bridge leading to the pond and walking trail was donated by Richland commissioners.
The FWP stocked the pond with 600 rainbow trout shortly before the ribbon cutting and then brought in 400 more on Saturday, allowing the young people in attendance to help release them into the pond.
Along with the pond and walking trail, the park also has picnic tables and restrooms.
Forbregd said there is still work to be done. Plans are in the works to pave the walking trail around the pond and he also wants to install a handicap-accessible dock on the pond as well.
Considering the “bulldog-like” tenacity he had for getting the project off the ground and to this point, it’s probably a sure thing those will get done as well.
Of course, any project needs funding and donations are still being accepted. Anyone wanting to help out can do so by mailing their donation to Culbertson Lion’s Club, PO Box 425, Culbertson, MT 59218 or email Ken at kforgregd77@gmail.com.