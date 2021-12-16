Olivia Keller’s bedtime routine includes reading at least five books every night. She has a variety of favorites including Fox in Socks, Green Eggs and Ham, Marvin K Mooney Will You Please Go Now, Fox the Tiger, and The Wonky Donkey. Her love for books helped her to learn how to read before enrolling in kindergarten.
Olivia is the daughter of Shaun and Nikki Keller of Sidney.
To encourage a love of reaching in children, the Sidney-Richland County Library is promoting “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten”, a nationwide program that encourages parents and caregivers to read aloud with their children every day. Research continually shows that children who are read aloud to every day before kindergarten will have higher scores and more success when they begin school. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and learning.
The theme of the Sidney-Richland County Library program is “The Magic of Reading.” Children receive a small prize at each 100-level milestone and at the end of the program participants earn a certificate and t-shirt for successful completion.
This program is free to children ages 0-4 and their families. Stop by the library to sign up today.
The Sidney-Richland County Library is located at 121 3rd Ave. NW in Sidney. The phone number is 406-433-1917.